June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

No LHC hearing on Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman case

June 12, 2020

LAHORE: The bail plea of Jang/Geo Editor–in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Lahore High Court (LHC) could not be taken up on Thursday because of the cancellation of cause list Hearing of the plot allotment case was due on Thursday before a two-member bench but one of the honourable judges was on leave and the cause list had to be cancelled. On May 28, the two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem could not hear case because of the cancellation of the cause list. The bench had sought NAB reply in the case.

