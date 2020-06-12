Man killed over monetary dispute

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Kot Momin police limits here on Thursday. According to police sources, milk seller Arshad Gujjar, 42, of Chak 3/SB and Sarfraz had a monetary dispute. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and Sarfraz allegedly fired at Arshad, leaving him dead on the spot. Police have registered case against the accused.

40-bed new isolation ward: DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Thursday said a 40-bed new isolation centre is being set up at DHQ teaching hospital on an emergency basis which would become functional within next three days for corona patients. Inspecting the newly established isolation ward at DHQ teaching hospital, the DC said a 40-bed isolation ward was already functional at the Government TB Hospital here for coronavirus patients.