44 arrested from Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Police has arrested 44 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher, criminal elements and recovered narcotics, wine, weapons, stolen bikes, cash, currency and weapons from them, the police spokesman.

Shalimar Police apprehended a former jail bird Sher Hassan Afghani and recovered cash, currency and gold ornaments, wrist watches, mobile phones and valuables from him. During the interrogation he confessed involved in various cases and further investigation is underway from him.

Further-more Tarnol police arrested seven accused Muhammad Akram, Kamran Khan, Sheriz Khan , Safed Khan, Farooq, Taj Muhammad and Mazher Iqbal and recovered 715 grams heroine, 120 grams hashish, two 30 bore pistols from them.

Shalimar Police arrested two accused Nazeer and Dansih involved in selling oil illegally.

Ramana Police arrested 03 accused Imdad, Nasir and Sohail and recovered snatched valuables from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended four accused Qasim Khan, Gul Nawaz, Kamal Jan and Khan Muhammad and recovered a 30 bore pistol, 385 grams hashish, and 140 grams heroine from them.

Shehzad Town Police arrested Qais and recovered 1.110 kilograms hashish from him. Khanna Police arrested accused Adnan and recovered 1.050 kilogram hashish from him.

Nilor Police arrested Abran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral Police arrested 03 drug peddlers Mohsin, Qasim and Johnson and recovered 20 bottles wine, 1.140 kilograms hashish and 300 grams heroine from them.