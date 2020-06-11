234 arrested in drug cases in Mardan

Police have arrested 234 people in cases of drug smuggling and also recovered drugs of various kinds in operations throughout the district during the last two weeks, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, he said that during operations in different parts of the district during the last two weeks, the police arrested 234 alleged drug smugglers, including inter-district drug dealers, and 131 cases were registered against them. He added that the police seized 125kg hashish, 2,796 grams heroin, 25kg opium, 4189 grams of ice, and 69 liters wine.

The DPO said that besides fighting the coronavirus, they have also intensified actions against drug-peddlers and narcotic smugglers.

He added that Mardan police had already conducted an awareness campaign in the district and arranged meetings with the officials of various departments.

He said the search operation had been launched to purge the area of anti-social elements and drug-peddlers and smugglers. “Drug smugglers are trying to exploit the coronavirus emergency situation. This is why, besides helping to contain the corona spread, the police have been directed to keep an eye on drug dealers,” he said.