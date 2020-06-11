Another LHC judge, staff test positive for corona

LAHORE:Lahore High Court’s another judge and members of his personal staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The test of Justice Jawad Hassan, his private secretary Zahoor Ahmad, driver Azmat, orderly Abdul Wahab and another staff member, Ziaur Rehman, came positive. The doctors of Mayo Hospital had taken the swab samples for the tests. The judge and his staff members have quarantined themselves at their homes. Last week, Justice Shahid Karim had also tested positive for the coronavirus and had quarantined himself.

An official of the high court recently passed away due to the pandemic. Sources said that staff members of several senior judges and dozens of employees working in other branches had been quarantined, mostly at their homes, after being infected with the virus. A female assistant law officer was also tested positive for the virus. Following the growing cases of coronavirus, the disinfection process for the high court premises has also been increased. Meanwhile, the office of Punjab prosecutor general asked the secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to take necessary actions following 13 suspected patients of the coronavirus. A letter written by a human resource officer of prosecutor general office stated that at least officials were having symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for the last few days. It said the suspected patients need to undergo Covid-19 tests. The letter also asked the health secretary to conduct tests of whole staff of the prosecutor general office. The suspected patients, as per the letter, include two additional prosecutor generals, one deputy prosecutor general, one deputy district prosecutor general, a personal assistant, seven junior clerks and a dispatch rider.