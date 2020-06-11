Customs foils smuggling of contraband at airport

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Preventive at the Jinnah International Airport have seized smuggled contraband items.

Irfan Ali, a spokesperson for the Customs, said they received credible information that some unscrupulous persons were attempting to import contraband substance, boostin and somatotropin, under the guise of multi-vitamins through a courier service.

As a person, Sadruddin, approached the courier service for the clearance of the said consignment, the Customs Preventive arrested him and seized 1,610 contraband boostin injection worth Rs4.83 million.

A case was registered against the suspect whose remand was obtained from the special customs court. Further investigations are under way. The spokesperson added that in the ongoing operation against smuggled goods, the Model Customs Collectorate Preventive Karachi raided three warehouses at the Bolton Market and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes of various cigarettes, including Benson & Hedges, Dunhill, Pine and King Edward Mini Cigars. The total value of the seized cigarettes was estimated at Rs70 to 80 million. Two suspects were also arrested during the raid and a case was registered against them.