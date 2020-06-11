NCHD adopts two pronged approach to address issues of literacy

Islamabad : National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had adopted a two pronged approach to address the issues of illiteracy in the country.

Director General Hassan Baig in a statement said that NCHD has contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million since its inception and providing education to 335,164 children in NCHD funded 5,949 Feeder Schools in the remote areas to the marginalized group, she briefed.