CDA starts fencing work around Park Enclave II

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started erecting fence around the area of Park Enclave-II which will be erected around 10050 running feet of the area.

According to CDA spokesperson 1050 poles will be erected for this purpose.

Up-till now fencing has been done around 3000 Running feet while 300 poles have also been erected.

CDA Administration has issued directions to complete the fencing work at the earliest.

Development activities in Park Enclave I are nearing completion.

CDA Administration is focusing on development activities in Park Enclave II now.

For this purpose, in line with directions of CDA Administration, a major operation was in Park Enclave II for retrieval of state land. Around 450 kanals of land was retrieved as result of the operation.

Earmarking of street was carried out by CDA subsequently. Accordingly, PC I for Infrastructure development of Park Enclave II was approved in 47th meeting of CDA-DWP.

Park Enclave project was launched back in 2011 but unfortunately development activities there remained ignored for long time.

Incumbent CDA Administration focused on development activities in Park Enclave. Tenders for development works in Park Enclave II are likely to be issued during this week.