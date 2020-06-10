close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
June 10, 2020

LHC moved to make inquiry reports public

National

I
INP
June 10, 2020

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make sugar wheat and IPPs inquiry reports public on Tuesday. The petition was heard by Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi. The LHC has sought report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the federal government and other authorities till June 18.

Latest News

More From Pakistan