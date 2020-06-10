LHC moved to make inquiry reports public

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make sugar wheat and IPPs inquiry reports public on Tuesday. The petition was heard by Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi. The LHC has sought report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the federal government and other authorities till June 18.