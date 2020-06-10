PM’s action against sugar, wheat hoarders lauded

Islamabad : The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) Shahid Rasheed Butt on Tuesday said the PM’s action against sugar mills and the wheat mafia is highly laudable which has been widely hailed by the masses across the country.

Masses are expecting a change while hoping that import of wheat will discourage hoarders and stabilize the prices throughout the country, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said sugar and wheat mafia should face the music as they have forced masses to buy the world’s costliest sugar and wheat for decades.

Almost every business has become a mafia which should be cut to size with the help of a merciless operation and absconders should be brought back through Interpol to restore confidence of the masses in the system and silence critics, he added.

He said that sugar and other mafias are involved in black marketing, artificial shortage, tax evasion, illegal subsidies, fake exports, under-invoicing, corporate fraud and other heinous crimes since long without any accountability.