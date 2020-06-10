Valuables burnt

LAHORE:Valuables worth thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a house at Ashiyana Housing Scheme, Kamahan Road, on Tuesday. As the fire erupted, locals tried to extinguish it but failed. They called firefighters who put it out.

reunited: Rescue 1122 reunited a 3-year-old child with his parents through its helpline 1192 on Tuesday. The victim had reached to a rescue station and was unable to tell the name of his parents. His information was uploaded on the database of the helpline and it was also flashed on the media.

held: Misri Shah police arrested two drug pushers and seized 4 kg charas from their possession. The arrested accused drug peddlers have been identified as Raheel and Farzand.