KP reports 12 more deaths from coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Twelve more people lost lives to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. The fresh fatalities took the toll to 587, whereas 519 people tested positive for the viral infection that brought the total number of positive cases to 14,006. Of 12 deaths, four were reported from Peshawar, two each from Malakand and Mansehra, and one each from Mardan, Dir Lower, Abbottabad and Haripur. With four more fatalities, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 reached 311 in Peshawar. This is, however, the official data, as it is believed that a large number of people had died of the viral infection but since they were not brought to the hospitals, therefore they were not counted.

Peshawar has lost more people than any other districts in the country. It reported 125 confirmed positive cases on Monday, that brought the total number of positive cases to 5,099. Malakand district was second to Peshawar in terms of positive cases, as it reported 71 positive cases. The third was Lower Dir where 59 people were diagnosed with Covid-19. Swat recorded 45 positive cases of coronavirus, Abbottabad 41, Kurram 34, Haripur 27, Mardan 20, Charsadda 19, Dera Ismail Khan 16, Dir Upper 15, Tank and Orakzai 11 each, and Kohat 9. According to the Health Department, 3,579 people had so far been recovered from Covid-19. In KP, 81,442 tests are so far conducted in which 14,006 people are tested positive.