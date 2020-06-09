Ambassador Faisal presents diplomatic credentials to German president

BERLIN: Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal has officially taken over diplomatic responsibilities in Berlin by giving a letter of credence to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Geo News reported on Monday.

The ceremony of diplomatic credentials was held at the official residency of German President known as Schloss Bellevue. The ambassador conveyed good wishes from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, to the President of Germany.

On this occasion, German President Steinmeier stressed strong ties between Pakistan and Germany and welcomed the Ambassador of Pakistan. Credentials ceremony occurs under safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic, and Dr Faisal's wife also attended the event.

The new Pakistani Ambassador arrived in Germany last month, but the global outbreak of the coronavirus has delayed the issuance of diplomatic credentials. Germany is Pakistan's most important trading partner in the Eurozone, and stable Pak-German relations are vital for Pakistan's economic development.

Earlier this year, Chancellor Merkel invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay an official visit to Germany during a brief meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos.