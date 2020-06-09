close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Masks distributed in Shangla

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

MINGORA: The district administration of Shangla distributed facemasks among the general public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The initiative was taken by the DPO, Shangla, Mohammad Ijaz and DC Imran Hussain Ranjha. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.They said that Covid-19 was a deadly virus and there was no treatment if one got infected, adding that one could remain safe by observing social distancing rules.

