CDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its action against encroachments in Islamabad on Monday. Enforcement Directorate of CDA conducted operations at different places.

During one such operation, Enforcement Directorate demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall and one shop near Dhok Kala Khan Service Road (Rawlapindi Side).They said encroachments were made on the state land by blocking the pedestrian and vehicular passage. Similarly one under construction boundary wall in Sector G-7 was also razed during another action. During another activity, Enforcement Directorate along with Revenue Staff of Authority sealed 05 shops in Al-Malik Plaza, E-11 Markaz.