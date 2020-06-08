Two cops suspended for torturing citizen

GUJRANWALA: The CPO on Sunday suspended two police officials for allegedly torturing a citizen. Gakhar police SHO Hafiz Mushtaq and Jorra check-post in-charge SI Imran conducted a raid at Kot Anayat village and allegedly tortured Pervez Cheema in front of his house. They also took him to the police station and allegedly got a fake case registered against him. When the torture video viral on social media, the CPO took notice and suspended both the officers. The CPO also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

INJURED GIRL DIES AT HOSPITAL: A girl who was injured by a youth for refusing friendship died at a hospital on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Anas wanted to make friendship with Aleena, a Matric class student and a resident of Abu Bakr Park Khiali. When Aleena refused to do so, the accused allegedly shot at and injured her two days ago. Later, the girl was shifted to the hospital where she died.