Coronavirus claims another 9 lives

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that is hitting population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi badly has claimed another nine lives in last 24 hours while as many as 787 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region setting a new record for the highest number of patients reported in a day.

The virus claimed four more lives in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 49 while one patient belonging to Rawal Town of Rawalpindi district died of the disease at Benazir Bhutto Hospital taking death toll from the district to 109.

The virus claimed another four lives on Sunday in the district though these have not been added to the district’s dashboard till filing of this report.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that on Sunday, the number of patients confirmed positive from the twin cities in a day crossed the figure of 700 for the first time since the outbreak hit population in the region. Earlier, the highest number of patients tested positive in a day from twin cities was 437.

As many as 787 new patients were tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours taking tally to 7612 in the twin cities while to date, the COVID-19 has claimed a total of 162 lives in the region of which 158 have already been displayed on the dashboards.

In last 24 hours, another 656 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 4979, of which 703 patients have so far recovered while 49 have lost their lives.

On Sunday, there were 4227 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre. In Rawalpindi district, as many as 131 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 2633 of which a total of 1253 have so far been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities while 109 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

At present, as many as 377 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while another 899 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district, he said. Another 2567 suspects of the disease are under quarantine at their homes in the district, said the EDO.