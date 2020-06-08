KMC completes 30pc of development work at zoo

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has completed 30 per cent of the uplift work at the Karachi Zoological Garden under the Sindh government’s Annual Development Programme.

According to a statement issued by the corporation, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was informed in a meeting on Sunday that 30 per cent of the construction work at the Karachi zoo had been completed.

The meeting was held at the zoo. Officials informed the metropolitan commissioner that in the first phase, parking area, ticket room, enclosure No 4, 7 and 8 and the urban forest area had been completed.

Underground and overhead water tanks and 10 washrooms had also been built at the zoo, the meeting was told. Officials said the remaining work included establishment of enclosures, the admin block, Gate No 1 and a public awareness centre, which would be hopefully completed during the next fiscal year.

Dr Rehman directed the zoo management to carry out the uplift work by adopting standard operating procedures set by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was good to see that big enclosures were being established for big animals, including rhinoceros and hippopotamus.

Zoos Director Kanwar Ayub informed the metropolitan commissioner that the Karachi Zoo was one of the oldest zoos that was established in 1870 and currently there are 850 different animals there. Architect Samar Ali Khan also attended the meeting.