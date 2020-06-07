Pakistani frozen fish set off for China

ISLAMABAD: A standard sized container of silver croaker fish set off from Karachi Port to China this week via a cargo ship of COSCO Shipping Corporation, Gwadar Pro reported.

Asimabrar, person in charge of the fish processing plant Sea Green, said as the government removed the restriction on fishing, they are gradually resuming supplying seafood to China.

Because of the strict lockdown taken by Sindh government during COVID-19 outbreak, fishermen cannot go fishing at sea, which affected the implementation of many international contracts.

Moreover, the months of annual restriction from June to July due to the breeding season of the marine species would put great extra pressure on the livelihood of people associated with the profession.