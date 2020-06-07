Facilities for patients enhanced

LAHORE : On the directions of the Punjab Health Department, facilities for the treatment of corona patients at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have been further enhanced.

In a statement on Saturday, the Postgraduate Medical Institute principal said a 20-bed HDU has been set up in the Department of Pulmonology to enable effective treatment and care of critically-ill patients infected with coronavirus.

Lahore General Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq said that the duties to the staff, including doctors, have been assigned in HDU and they will perform duties in three shifts. Dr Laila Shafiq has been appointed as the administrative focal person to monitor the performance of this HDU while Dr Huma will oversee the clinical affairs. PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said all available resources are being utilised for the treatment of corona patients and the decision to set up an additional 20-bed UHD in the hospital was also taken in this regard. He appreciated the medical services being rendered at Lahore General Hospital and said that every doctor is trying their level best to help the patients.