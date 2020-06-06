Govt barred from action against poultry dealers

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained the provincial government from taking coercive measures against poultry dealers to enforce price for chicken meat.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on a petition filed by Poultry Association against the government’s actions for price fixation. Advocate Salman Akram Raja appeared on behalf of the association and argued that neither provincial government nor district administration had any jurisdiction to fix price for the chicken. He said there was no official notification about prices of the chicken and the government authorities had been enforcing the prices through verbal orders. The counsel said the government had been harassing the association and its members to enforce illegal prices for chicken. He asked the court to restrain the government from harassing the association’s members and enforcing the price.

The judge observed that the chicken should be in reach of the poor of the country. The judge, however, restrained the government from taking coercive measures against the petitioner and sought written reply by next hearing.