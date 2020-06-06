South Punjab secretariat promise fulfilled: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the government has fulfilled the promise of establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab.

In a Twitter post, the chief minister said that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police had also been approved under the secretariat. Usman Buzdar said the posts had been generated and new postings would be carried out soon adding that the officials would dispense new duties from July 1. Due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar also met with provincial assembly lawmakers and PTI officials at Circuit House, Bahawalpur on Friday where measures to deal with locust attacks and coronavirus came under discussion.

The chief minister said that in the past people were impressed with appealing slogans and lip-service adding that the PTI government would change the lives of the people of the underprivileged areas.

Last month Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said a secretariat would be set up for the South Punjab province and that Rs3.5 billion had been allocated for this purpose.

backward area: Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to develop every backward area, including Rojhan because Punjab will move forward with the composite development of its backward towns.

The chief minister on Friday visited Rojhan Meeri Bangla where he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. The chief minister took round of Deewan-e-Khas and took interest in architectural work of the 140-year-old building. Dost Muhammad Mazari also showed historic pictures to him.

Talking to the notables of the area, Usman Buzdar said the development process had been hindered due to coronavirus but he assured it would not end. Assembly members, Adviser Hanif Pitafi, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak MPA and others were also present on this occasion.