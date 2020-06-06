KP starts providing cheap electricity to industrial sector

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair Khan said on Friday the KP government had started providing low-cost electricity to the industrial sector.

Flanked by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Khan, the secretary told the media said for the first time in the history of the country, the 18 MW power of Pehur Powerhouse had been sold to the industrial sector through wheeling model The secretary said the industries would get low-cost electricity. This, on the one hand, would help develop the industrial sector and, on the other, generate more employment, he added. The official hoped the step would help generate an additional revenue of Rs147 million per annum for the province.

He said the KP government had crossed another milestone in the energy sector, adding that for the first time in the history of the country, the work was started from Friday on the wheeling model of selling 18 MW power from Swabi to the industrial sector at low prices. The official said the energy project means that 18 MW of power generated from the Pehur Power Plant would be added to the national grid and the same power would be provided through Peshawar Electric Supply Company transmission line at low rates.