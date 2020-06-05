Trump's threat to use troops against protesters: It is beginning of end of American experiment, says US general

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON/LONDON/ BERLIN: Retired Marine Gen. John Allen on Wednesday said President Trump’s threats to use the US military on protesters “may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.”

“The slide of the United States into illiberalism may well have begun on June 1, 2020,” Allen wrote in a scathing essay published online by Foreign Policy magazine. “Remember the date.”

Allen, the former commander of the Nato International Security Assistance Force and US forces in Afghanistan, said Trump’s halting Rose Garden speech in which he declared himself the “president of law and order,” the use of tear gas on protesters outside the White House and the church photo op that followed Monday was a “stunning” moment and potentially a pivotal one.

“Donald Trump expressed only the barest of condolences at the murder of George Floyd, but he also said nothing about the fundamental and underlying reasons for the unrest: systemic racism and inequality, a historic absence of respect, and a denial of justice,” Allen wrote. “Yes, he mentioned George Floyd, but he did not touch on long-standing societal problems at all. He sees the crisis as a black problem — not as something to be addressed by creating the basis and impetus for a move toward social justice, but as an opportunity to use force to portray himself as a ‘law and order’ president.

“Trump was clear he views those engaged in the unrest and criminal acts in these riots as terrorists, an enemy,” Allen continued. “He said so, ostensibly as justification to deploy the US military to apply federal force — his ‘personal’ force — against the riots. Donald Trump isn’t religious, has no need of religion, and doesn’t care about the devout, except insofar as they serve his political needs,” he said. “He failed to project any of the higher emotions or leadership desperately needed in every quarter of this nation during this dire moment.”

Allen — who retired from the military in 2013 and is now president of the Brookings Institution — was particularly struck by the juxtaposition of Trump’s claim to be “an ally of peaceful protesters” and the removal of those peaceful protesters to clear the street in front of St. John’s Church.

“Fully equipped riot police and troops violently, and without provocation, set upon the peaceful demonstrators there, manhandling and beating many of them, employing flash-bangs, riot-control agents, and pepper spray throughout,” he wrote. “These demonstrators had done nothing to warrant such an attack. Media who were watching over the scene craned their cameras to try to understand what had happened to justify this violence, until it became clear for all to see. The riot police had waded into these nonviolent American citizens — who were protesting massive social injustice — with the sole purpose of clearing the area around St. John’s Episcopal Church, on the other side of the park, so the self-proclaimed ‘ally of peaceful protesters,’ Donald Trump, could pose there for a photo-op.”

Allen’s essay echoed a statement issued Wednesday by former Secretary of Defence James Mattis, who said he was “angry and appalled” at the White House’s response to the protests.

“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Mattis said in the statement. “Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

Mattis continued: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Allen warned that Trump’s ongoing threats to send US military troops into states whose governors do not sufficiently “dominate” the protests should be chilling to all Americans. “There is no precedent in modern US history for a president to wield federal troops in a state or municipality over the objections of the respective governor,” Allen wrote. “Right now, the last thing the country needs — and, frankly, the US military needs — is the appearance of US soldiers carrying out the president’s intent by descending on American citizens. This could wreck the high regard Americans have for their military, and much more.”

In fact, there is such a precedent, as Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., pointed out in a controversial op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday: the dispatch of federal troops to Southern states, including Arkansas, to enforce desegregation orders. “Gov. Orval Faubus, a racist Democrat, mobilized our National Guard in 1957 to obstruct desegregation at Little Rock Central High School. President Eisenhower federalized the Guard and called in the 101st Airborne in response. The failure to do so, he said, ‘would be tantamount to acquiescence in anarchy,’” Cotton wrote.

The difference, of course, is that Faubus and other Southern governors were refusing to enforce the law and the Constitution, as ordered by the federal courts. In the present situation, state authorities are seeking to enforce the peace, and reserving for themselves the right, as the law and Constitution provide, to decide if they need help from the US military.

Allen concluded his essay with a warning, and call to action. “At nearly the same moment that Americans were being beaten near the White House on behalf of their president, George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd visited the site of George’s murder,” Allen wrote. “Overcome with grief and anger, he loudly upbraided the crowd for tarnishing his brother’s memory with violence and looting. And then he told Americans what to do: vote. ‘Educate yourselves,’ he said, ‘there’s a lot of us.’ So, while June 1 could easily be confused with a day of shame and peril if we listen to Donald Trump, if instead we listen to Terrence Floyd, it is a day of hope.”

Jim Mattis issued a stinging rebuke of his erstwhile boss Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing the president of trying to “divide” America and failing to provide “mature leadership” as the country reels from days of protests.

Mattis wrote that the protesters´ call for equal justice was a “wholesome and unifying demand.” And he slammed the decision to use force to clear peaceful protesters from near the White House on Monday to allow Trump to pose for photographs at a nearby damaged church, calling it an “abuse of executive authority.”

Meanwhile, when Keith Ellison left Congress to serve as Minnesota´s attorney general last year, he swapped his national platform for a lower profile. But prosecuting a horrific killing by police has thrust him back into the national spotlight.

This week Ellison took over the murder case against a fired Minneapolis police officer whose alleged killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, sparked days of protests — both peaceful and violent — in dozens of US cities.

Ellison on Wednesday upgraded the charges against Chauvin from third-degree murder to second-degree, and announced charges for three other officers involved in Floyd´s death.

Ellison, who is black, said obtaining justice for Floyd and his family was paramount. He also cautioned that “trying this case will not be an easy thing. Winning a conviction will be hard.”

Meanwhile, a top Twitter executive on Thursday refused to rule out suspending Donald Trump´s account if the US president continued posting incendiary messages such as those about the George Floyd protests.

Trump has relied on Twitter to get out his message without submitting himself to questions from reporters. His 81.7 million followers have made the @realDonaldTrump account one of Twitter´s 10 most popular.

But the US leader has been at war with the social media platform he uses daily since it took the unprecedented decision to fact-check two of his tweets about postal ballots last month. Twitter followed that up Friday by covering up a message from Trump warning protesters outraged by unarmed black man Floyd´s death at police hands that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

A message above that tweet warned that it “violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”. Viewers had to click on the message to see Trump´s original posting.

Twitter public policy strategy director Nick Pickles told a UK parliamentary hearing Thursday that the platform had decided to put Trump´s tweets to the same review process as it has for all other verified public figures. “Whenever a tweet by any user is posted and reported to us, we consider it under our rules,” Pickles told a virtual hearing of the cross-party digital committee. “If any user on Twitter continues to break our rules, then we will continue to have discussions about any and all avenues open to us.” While, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the death in US police custody of George Floyd as “murder”, saying that “racism is something terrible”. “This murder of George Floyd is very terrible. Racism is something terrible. Society in the United States is very polarised,” she told national broadcaster ZDF in an interview.

Asked about US President Donald Trump´s role in the unrest sweeping the country, Merkel said while she tries “to bring people together, to seek reconciliation”, the US leader´s “political style is a very controversial one”.