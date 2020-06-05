Misbah celebrates his 46th birthday

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain, current coach, and administrator Misbahul Haq, the man of many talents is celebrated his 46th birthday.

Misbah ul Haq as a captain has been more celebrated than Misbah as a batsman. He was Pakistan’s most successful Test skipper with 26 wins under his name.However, his contributions with the bat too were truly extraordinary at times.

From equalling the record for the fastest Test ton, taking the fewest balls to a fifty in the process, to becoming one of the oldest batsmen to score a Test hundred – his performances form a major part of Pakistan’s cricket history.The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to Misbah, who turned 46 on Thursday.