close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 5, 2020

Dies on road

Peshawar

A
APP
June 5, 2020

MULTAN: A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Bosan Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two youngsters were going back to their home when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, 25-year-old Ramzan died on the spot while 24-year-old Imran sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 staffers handed over the body to the heirs and shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital.

Latest News

More From Peshawar