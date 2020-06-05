Dies on road

MULTAN: A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Bosan Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two youngsters were going back to their home when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, 25-year-old Ramzan died on the spot while 24-year-old Imran sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 staffers handed over the body to the heirs and shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital.