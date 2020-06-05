PTI activists oppose new party setup in Lower Chitral

CHITRAL: The local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Lower Chitral district, on Thursday rejected the recently announced office-bearers saying that the leadership must take into account the input of workers and local activists while making any decision with regard to the party.

A unanimous resolution was passed at a party convention held at a hotel here. The PTI local leaders and the office-bearers of labours and students’ wings and Insaf Teachers Association asked the party top-brass not to impose outsiders on them and take decision in consultation with the workers. Besides others, Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Sultan Muhammad, Israruddin, Muhammad Yaqoob, Raziuddin, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Israr Saboor and Gul Nawaz also spoke at the party convention. The speakers expressed no confidence over Bashir Khan Lala to reorganize the party in the district. They said that Bashir Khan had given party posts to his blue-eyed persons and ignored the loyal and real workers of the party.

They said that this favouritism had disappointed the workers and caused a rift in the party. Later, the resolution was handed over to Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk to apprise high-command of the party, including Saifullah Khan Niazi of the workers’ concern in Islamabad.