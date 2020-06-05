IHC seeks govt reply over plea against 10th NFC composition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave the Ministry of Finance two weeks to submit comments on a petition challenging the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

A bench of the IHC was hearing the petition filed by Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Umar Gilani advocates represented the petitioner.

During the hearing, an official of the Ministry of Finance sought more time to submit comments on the petition. Granting the request, the bench gave two weeks’ time to the ministry and adjourned the hearing until June 18.

On May 28, the IHC had issued notices to the federal government on the petition challenging the composition of the 10th NFC. It is noteworthy that former senator Javed Jabbar last week announced his resignation from the 10th NFC. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan had nominated him as non-statutory member from the province to the 10th NFC that President Dr Arif Alvi constituted vide a notification put out on May 12.