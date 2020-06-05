Programme on best higher education practices during COVID-19 launched

Islamabad : The first-ever Pakistani consortium of higher education institutes the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences (IUPCSS) is embarking on a programme entitled ‘Knowledge sharing best educational practices during/post-COVID-19 Era’.

This will involve interactive sessions by academic leaders across the world towards identifying and implementing novel ways of training and motivating youth to accept new pedagogical practices. It is essential to mention here that the IUCPSS was established with support from two best academicians of the country Prof. Javid Laghari and Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, then Chairperson and Executive Director respectively of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

This consortium borne at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the inaugural ceremony with a joint communique by the eight universities of the country with representation from all provinces.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar was then serving at the IUB as Vice Chancellor steered this consortium as Founding Chairperson, followed by Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, the founding Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission.

Currently, the IUCPSS is recognized as the only autonomous, academic voice in higher education with support from a few dozen foreign universities and their scholars . The consortium also enjoys recognitions from several academic leadership bodies, including Global Academic Leaders Academy, South Asian Higher Education Network and International Centre for Training and Development.