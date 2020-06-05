Snooker body chief tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Barely a few hours after having issued a press release seeking reopening of snooker parlours, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) president Munawwar Hussain Shaikh himself was tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday evening.

“I had been feeling unwell for the past few of days. As fever was accompanied by coughing I deemed it proper to get myself tested and the report arrived last night, confirming COVID-19,” the PBSA President revealed while talking to ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

“Now I have isolated myself at my own residence and am taking the prescribed medicines. Thankfully fever has subsided and I don’t feel any notable discomfort yet. I am confident to recover quickly,” he remarked, without showing any nervousness which is generally associated with people contracting the highly infectious virus.

Meanwhile, Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, another top official of the PBSA, seemed in high spirits while recuperating from COVID-19.

“By the grace of God, I am much better now after having quarantined at home for the past couple of weeks. In fact about 12 days have passed when I was tested positive and there’s a plan to get myself re-tested within the next few days to get cleared,” the PBSA Co-chairman stated during a brief telephonic chat on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that the authorities in the centre as well as those in the provinces will issue the directives for the opening of snooker parlours soon.

“It’s important to enable the national snooker players of Pakistan, living in different cities and towns, to practise and hone their skills for participation in future international snooker competition,” Alamgir Shaikh said.