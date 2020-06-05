As detailed by Unicef, Pakistan has one of the world’s highest death rates due to water-borne illnesses; it is the leading cause of death among children below the age of five. Many of our sources of drinking water are polluted by poisonous metals, pesticides, and human waste. The lack of cleaning and filtration only adds to the problem. In addition, a lack of social and political awareness means little is done to address this issue.

To stop further degradation of the quality of our water there is an urgent need to take water safety more seriously. Sewage treatment and proper waste disposal methods need to be implemented across the board.

Taqdees Zafar

Islamabad