Thu Jun 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

Police officers transferred

National

LAHORE: Punjab government issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers on Wednesday. Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has been posted as DIG Operations Lahore, Mehboob Rashid as DIG Investigation Lahore in addition to his own post duties till the posting of a regular incumbent and Rai Babar Saeed has been posted as DIG Establishment-I CPO Punjab. DIG Dr Inam Waheed Khan has been directed to report to S&GAD.

