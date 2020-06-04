Govt flayed for not restoring water supply project in Chitral

CHITRAL: Local leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its failure even to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Chitral town.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP leaders, including Engr Fazal Rabi Jan, Ameerullah Khan, Qazi Faisal and others said that the residents of Chitral Town were facing acute shortage of potable water and that the government must restore Golen Gol water supply project to facilitates people in the area.

They said that the PPP government had completed the Golen Gol water supply project at a cost of Rs450 million but now the PTI government cannot install a few pipes to make the scheme operational.

The PPP leaders also came hard on public representatives from Chitral, including Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akhbar Chitrali and Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman for their poor performance to serve the electrorate.

They also criticised MPA Wazirzada for claiming credits on the projects in Boone and Garam Chahma, which were initiated by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The PPP leaders assailed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed for shifting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects from Chitral to Swat district.They said that with the shifting of schemes, four districts, including Chitral and Upper Dir would deprive of benefits of the CPEC projects. The PPP leaders vowed that the people of Chitral would not allow the PTI government to succeed in its nefarious designs to deprive them of their rights.