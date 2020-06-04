Mask safety

Compulsory wearing of face masks at public places is the right decision by the government: it would certainly slow down the spread of the coronavirus. However, it has been observed that the face mask is not properly adjusted by many individuals on the face, the nose may not be covered or the mask is simply hanging on the face. I am not sure how many people wash the masks after using them. There is a need for enforcement and education to get benefit from face masks.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad