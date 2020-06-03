LHC CJ orders deciding family cases in six weeks

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has ordered Punjab subordinate judiciary to decide all the appeals and revisions within six weeks which were filed in family and guardian courts up to January 2020.

The chief justice was addressing the judicial officers at the Punjab Judicial Academy on the occasion of one-day online training course. He said the judiciary was facing dual challenges at the moment as on the one hand the cases were piling up rapidly while on the other confronting coronavirus.

He stressed the judges, lawyers and litigants to strictly follow the SOPs for coping with Covid-19. He said the judicial officers should continue the learning process as their small mistakes caused huge impact on the final outcome of the cases. They should keep a vigilant eye on al aspects of the case, from the filing of challan to the recording of evidence, he added. At the end, the chief justice handed over car keys to the eight newly-appointed additional district & sessions judges. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Punjab Judicial Academy Director General Habibullah Amir and other officials were also present on the occasion.