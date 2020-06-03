Protest continues against arrest of Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opponents and suppressing voice of the independent media.

Speaking on the occasion, Resident Editor Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists, Gohar Ali and Qaisar Khan criticized the government for detaining Mir Shakil in a 34 years old property case to pressure him but the rulers would not succeed in their mission. They asked the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. The illegal detention of Mir Shakil had created problems for thousands of workers, the protesters said, adding that the media would continue highlighting truth and they could not be pressured through such tactics. They said the rulers and NAB had adopted silence over the mega corruption scandals and tried to divert attention of the people from real issues confronting the nation. They said they would expand their protest movement if their genuine demands were not accepted.