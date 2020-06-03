Special body to address concerns of minority MPAs: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said the Constitution provides full protection to the rights of minorities so Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has set up a special committee to address the concerns of minority members of the Punjab Assembly.

He was presiding over the first meeting of the Special Committee for Minority Parliamentarians in the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by minority parliamentarians Mahendra Pal Singh, Haroon Iqbal Gil and Peter Gil. Raja Basharat said that the committee would submit its recommendations to the CM within seven days after taking the suggestions of the minority parliamentarians. At the meeting, the minority members of the assembly presented their problems and possible solutions. Mahendra Pal Singh said that the efforts of the CM and the Law minister for solving the problems of minority members of the Assembly were commendable. Haroon Gil said that by solving the problems faced by minorities, they should be included in the mainstream of national development.

“We stand with the PTI government on all national issues, including legislation at all levels, and will work step by step with the nation to make the country a haven of peace, order and prosperity,” he said.

economy: Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the revival of plunging economy and provision of employment to the youth is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a meeting with the representatives of All Pakistan TVET Sector Forum delegation at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office, he maintained that with the promotion of technical education, problems like poverty and unemployment can be overcome.

The minister emphasised that it is the need of the hour to prepare skilled human resource according to the market needs and important sectors for revival of the economy have also been opened in a phased manner. He outlined that TEVT sector holds a significant position with regard to providing employment to the youth and this sector is a big source to provide skilled human resource to the opening industries after lockdown.

The delegation members demanded for opening TVET sector. They apprised him that this sector provides skilled human resource to the industries so that this important sector of economy should be opened. The delegation members gave their assurance to fully implement SOPs being issued by the government. They informed the minister that vocational educational institutions comprise 15 to 20 students in a single class and SOPs can easily be implemented.

The minister assured the delegation to put up the matter for opening this sector in NCOC meeting and it is quite likely to receive welcoming news. He said national economy has been adversely affected owing to coronavirus pandemic.