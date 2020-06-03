‘Govt can’t allow reopening of schools’

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said keeping in view the prevailing situation of coronavirus, the government cannot allow reopening of schools and warned strict action against schools violating the government’s instructions.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Murad further said that 20pc fee discount would stay in place until schools across the province reopen. It is pertinent to mention here that the 20 percent discount was announced by the Punjab government after amending the Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 2020 in April. The minister said that anyone who did not get a revised bill with 20pc discount from private schools should not pay. He, however, encouraged parents to pay the discounted fees so that private schools sustain and pay salaries to their staff, including teachers. He said the government could not put the lives of students and teachers at risk while opening schools during the Covid-19 pandemic and warned of stern action against private schools for not following government’s instructions.