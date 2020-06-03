LAHORE: President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of brother of Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior, Chairman Selection Committee PHF.

In a condolence message PHF said: “May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable.”

Meanwhile Idris Haider Khawaja, President PCF, Ch. Kamran Amin Secretary PCF, Waqar Ali, Secretary Punjab Cycling Association, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Secretary Balochistan Cycling Association, Kaleem Awan, Secretary Sindh Cycling Association and the entire cycling family of Pakistan have expressed condolences on the murder of Faiz Ahmad, former international cyclist and senior vice president of KP Cycling Association.