Sugar barons

Furthermore, the mills should be asked to pay all their back taxes on undeclared production in one year instalments using profits from their other businesses, while farmers who have still not been paid by the mills should be asked to register complaints with the relevant authorities. Most importantly, the government should ensure that sugar is sold at a set rate. Citizens who purchase at higher rates should send an online complaint with a picture of the receipt. The vendor should be heavily fined and asked to supply the receipts from his distributor, who should then be punished accordingly.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar