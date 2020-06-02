10 warehouses gutted in Lea Market fire

At least 10 warehouses were reported to have been destroyed and other three were partially damaged after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Lea Market on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, five fire tenders were rushed to the scene to participate in the fire-extinguishing work, and the blaze that engulfed 12 other warehouses was controlled after hectic efforts lasting three hours. The spokesperson said that no casualties were reported. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. Police said they were trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.