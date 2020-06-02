The News staffer deprived of car

The News staffer Faraz Maqbool was deprived of his car on Monday morning within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

According to Maqbool, the car was parked outside his residential apartment, A-One Arcade, located in Block 13/C in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. He said that the car was parked as per routine on Sunday night; however, he did not find his Toyota Corolla Saloon, model 2004, bearing the registration number AGN-500, outside his residence when he saw from his balcony at 7:30am on Monday morning.

He immediately informed the police helpline 15 and also filed a complaint at the Aziz Bhatti police station and the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC). Police said they had alerted the force across the city to find the car and further investigations were under way.

Warden injured

A traffic cop was injured in a firing incident in Nazimabad. According to the Gulbahar police, the injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. He was identified as Nadeem. The police said two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch an official gun from the traffic policeman who was shot at for resisting their attempt.