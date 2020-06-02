‘Fix petrol price at Rs30/litre’

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab secretary information Azma Bokhari has said that petroleum products prices have hit the historic low in the international market and the federal government did not reduce the prices as per the international market. In a press release, the PML-N leader said as per international market, petrol price in Pakistan should be Rs30 per litre. She said during Nawaz Sharif government, petrol was provided to people at Rs70 per litre when petrol price was US $65 per barrel in the international market. She said today petrol was being sold at US $15 per barrel in the international market. She said Asad Umar used to allege Ishaq Dar for increased petrol prices and asked whether Asad Umar was noticing the same now.