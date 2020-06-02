close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

‘Steps to be taken to serve art, artists’

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

LAHORE:Newly appointed Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council, Saman Rai, has said in the current situation, all possible measures would be taken to serve art and artists.

Ms Rai took the charge of Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) (Alhamra) immediately after a notification was issued. Rai is also holding an additional charge of Additional Secretary Information and Culture Punjab.

Earlier, she worked as an executive director of the Punjab Arts Council and director general of PLAC. Saman Rai said Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to strengthen cultural and literary traditions of the past.

