Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist current from Arabian Sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that the weather will be dry in most of the upper parts of the country and hot in the southern parts. However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad during afternoon, evening/night. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several other cities including Malam Jabba 27, Peshawar Airport 23, City 8, Saidu Sharif 13, Dir, Takht Bai 6, Pattan 03, Chirat 1, Sialkot Airport 24, City 3, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat 14, Islamabad (City 18, Airport 15), Saidpur 23, Golra 10, Bokra 11, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 13, Chaklala 07, DG Khan 1, Jhelum, Chakwal 11, Hafizabad 10, Gujranwala 8, Lahore 6 and Narowal 3.