‘Never took advantage of Imran’s friendship’

LAHORE: Former director National Cricket Academy Mudassar Nazar has said that he has never taken advantage of his friendship with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will never do so while the only way to improve cricket in the country is to work at the grass root and club level.

During his four years in the job, he could not do the development work as he wanted to, he added. Mudassar Nazar's tenure in the PCB as Director National Cricket Academy came to an end, which he started over in 2016. Last year his contract was extended by one year.

Mudassar Nazar had informed the PCB a few months before the end of his tenure that he did not intend an extension. Thus, former Test cricketer's tenure in the PCB ended on May 31. The Pakistan Cricket Board, meanwhile, restructured the Department of Domestic and National Cricket Academy and appointed Director High Performance Nadeem Khan as Director Domestic Haroon Rashid was also shown the doors.

Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rashid and Mushtaq Ahmed (SGM Operations - NCA) finished their innings at the PCB on Sunday. While the PCB thanked and wished them well, it also welcomed Nadeem Khan, Saqlain Mushtaq, Grant Bradburn and Asser Malik.

Mudassar said in an exclusive interview that he has not been able to do what he wanted to do in his four years term. Centers in Multan and Karachi started work but their target was to build more centers but they could not succeed in their target, and this may be due to lack of resources.