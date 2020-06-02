close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
June 2, 2020

Root issues

Newspost

 
June 2, 2020

The government has constituted an inquiry team to probe the causes of the PIA plane crash. However, there is a need to get to the bottom of the problem to identify the reasons behind frequent narrowly escaped incidents reported in the last few years.

Without getting a sense of the systemic issues, the inquiry may not help in preventing similar mishaps in the future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

