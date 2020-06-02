Root issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has constituted an inquiry team to probe the causes of the PIA plane crash. However, there is a need to get to the bottom of the problem to identify the reasons behind frequent narrowly escaped incidents reported in the last few years.
Without getting a sense of the systemic issues, the inquiry may not help in preventing similar mishaps in the future.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad