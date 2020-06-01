Shahroz Sabzwari tied knot once again

KARACHI: Actor Shahroz Sabzwari have once again tied knot. Sabzwari and the model girl, Sadaf Kanwal, solemnised in the presence of family in simple function in Karachi.

Family members and close friends of Shahroz and Kanwal attended the marriage ceremony. Father of Shahroz, Behroz Sabzwari was also present in the solemnising ceremony. Kanwal wore a red dress during the nikah ceremony. The model has changed her name on instagram from Sadar Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari. The two were previously seen with each other.

This is the second wedding of Shahroz. Before this, he had a love marriage with actor, Saira Yousuf in the year 2012 and recently divorced her. They both have a daughter.