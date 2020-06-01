Govt asked to bring back bodies of Pakistanis from Gulf states

TIMERGARA: The Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP), a rights body in Lower Dir district, on Sunday staged a protest demonstration here on Sunday, demanding the government to arrange special flights to bring back bodies of Pakistanis who died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. Later speaking at a news conference, chairperson of the body Jehan Alam Yousafzai, general secretary Umar Zada, Ali Shah Mashwani, Malik Farooq Iqbal, Akbar Khan Lala, Samiullah Khatir and others asked the prime minister to order the relevant authorities to bring back bodies of the overseas Pakistanis who died in the Gulf countries.

They expressed deep concern over pathetic condition of Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries and demanded the government to evacuate stranded Pakistanis from all over the world as they said these overseas Pakistanis had been sending billions of rupees annually boosting the country’s economy. They warned that the people of Dir would come to the roads to support the overseas Pakistanis.