Services of SECP official eulogised

Islamabad : Glowing tributes were paid to the services of late commissioner insurance SECP Asif Arif who lost his life to coronavirus the other day.

An online condolence meeting was held in which the instrumental contributions and lasting impact of the decisions taken by the late commissioner were discussed and rich tributes were paid to him. FPCCI’s Senior Vice President Business Panel and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain, Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal, chartered accountant and noted insurance consultant Tariq Hussian, Chairman PEW Brig. Aslam Khan and other professionals participated in the meeting.